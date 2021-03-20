Dr. Timothy Vachris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vachris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vachris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Vachris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Vachris works at
Locations
Texas Sports & Family Medicine3200 Red River St Ste 201, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V asks questions until he gets to the root cause of the problem.
About Dr. Timothy Vachris, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1285872143
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation
- Memorial Family Medicine
- Memorial Family Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vachris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vachris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vachris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vachris works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vachris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vachris.
