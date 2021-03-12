Dr. Timothy Van-Dyne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van-Dyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Van-Dyne, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Van-Dyne, DPM
Dr. Timothy Van-Dyne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Van-Dyne works at
Dr. Van-Dyne's Office Locations
Heel To Toe Clinic5777 N Fresno St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-0261
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
BEST FOOT DOCTOR IN FRESNO EXPLAINS EVERYTHING IN EASY TO UNDERSTAND TERMS
About Dr. Timothy Van-Dyne, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1679579460
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van-Dyne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van-Dyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van-Dyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van-Dyne works at
Dr. Van-Dyne has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van-Dyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van-Dyne speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van-Dyne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van-Dyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van-Dyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van-Dyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.