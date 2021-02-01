See All Oncologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD

Oncology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD

Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.

Dr. Vanderkwaak works at Mountain Radiation Oncology and Mission in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vanderkwaak's Office Locations

    Mountain Radiation Oncology and Mission
    100 Ridgefield Ct Ste A, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 670-8403
    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 670-8403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital
  • Mission Hospital Mcdowell

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Ovarian Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvectomy
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
Esophageal Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Liver Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Oral Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Feb 01, 2021
    In November of 2019, I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. I was sent to Dr. Vanderkwaak for this evaluation, he took the time to explain what needed to be done, which included radiation treatments to reduce the size of the tumor, otherwise he was very concerned about being able to safely remove it. As others have mentioned, he prayed with me for a positive outcome prior to surgery, and we got one. After the surgery he was looking very pleased and let me know that things had gone exceedingly well. A combination of his expertise and that of the doctor who applied the radiation therapy means I am cancer-free. I could have asked for a better or nicer doctor throughout this very negative experience. Even the nurses confided that "he is the best for this."
    Parapet — Feb 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699734863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderkwaak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderkwaak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderkwaak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderkwaak works at Mountain Radiation Oncology and Mission in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Vanderkwaak’s profile.

    Dr. Vanderkwaak has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderkwaak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderkwaak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderkwaak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderkwaak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderkwaak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

