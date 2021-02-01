Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderkwaak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vanderkwaak, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.
-
1
Mountain Radiation Oncology and Mission100 Ridgefield Ct Ste A, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 670-8403
-
2
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 670-8403
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In November of 2019, I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. I was sent to Dr. Vanderkwaak for this evaluation, he took the time to explain what needed to be done, which included radiation treatments to reduce the size of the tumor, otherwise he was very concerned about being able to safely remove it. As others have mentioned, he prayed with me for a positive outcome prior to surgery, and we got one. After the surgery he was looking very pleased and let me know that things had gone exceedingly well. A combination of his expertise and that of the doctor who applied the radiation therapy means I am cancer-free. I could have asked for a better or nicer doctor throughout this very negative experience. Even the nurses confided that "he is the best for this."
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Vanderkwaak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderkwaak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderkwaak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderkwaak has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderkwaak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderkwaak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderkwaak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderkwaak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderkwaak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.