Overview of Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD

Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Harrisburg Medical Center, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vanfleet works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.