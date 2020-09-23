Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vartanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD
Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Vartanian works at
Dr. Vartanian's Office Locations
Multiple Sclerosis Research Center1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could use Dr. V as my primary care doctor, I would! I've been a patient of his for 10 years now. When I started having symptoms in 2010, I "interviewed" every single MS center in NYC. MS is a serious disease and I knew I needed to find the perfect doctor to help me with it. Your appointment is never over until you say it's over (my first appointment lasted 3 hours as a result!), and he truly listens. Dr V treats the "whole you" not just the "MS you" and he really does care. He treated my MS very aggressively and I was lucky enough to catch it early (the earlier you catch MS, and the more aggressively you treat it = the best longterm outcome for your life) -- as a result I feel like I'm in the best possible shape of my life, both now and for the future. No regrets! Sadly the bar is set pretty darn low when it comes to healthcare, which is why no matter where I've lived (NYC, KY, CA) there's no question that Dr V and his team (Stacyann & Andrea) is the best neurologist for me!
About Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1437255056
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vartanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vartanian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vartanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vartanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vartanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vartanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vartanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.