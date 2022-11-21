Overview of Dr. Timothy Vavricka, MD

Dr. Timothy Vavricka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Vavricka works at Southwest General Surgery, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.