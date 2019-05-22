Overview

Dr. Timothy Viator, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Viator works at Lourdes Physician Group in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.