Dr. Timothy Viser, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Viser, MD
Dr. Timothy Viser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Viser's Office Locations
Cleveland Head & Neck Clinic2414 CHAMBLISS AVE NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 472-2425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Because of his reputation I feel confident recommending Dr. Viser. Also, the appointment scheduling experience today was friendly, helpful and clearly communicated the results.
About Dr. Timothy Viser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1871601286
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Viser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viser accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viser has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Viser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viser.
