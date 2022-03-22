Dr. Timothy Vogler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vogler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Foot Ankle Westgate3641 Westgate Center Cir Ste A, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7304
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A few years before seeing Dr. Vogler I had Lis Franc surgery. Since then I had major pain and discomfort in my foot that wasn't right for someone in their 30's. I went to see Dr. Vogler who recommended an additional surgery. I was skeptical but his explanation and confidence helped convince me. I had mid foot fusion surgery and it went great, all of the follow up appointments went well. The whole staff there were understanding and helpful. Since recovery I have had zero pain in my foot. It was a life changer for sure. Because I have a few screws and a plate in there, anytime I have any foot problem I go right to them. Never have an appointment issue and find it always as pleasant as the first time. All subsequent visits were in no way related to the surgery.
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Dr. Vogler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vogler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vogler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.