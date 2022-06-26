Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Votapka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD
Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Votapka works at
Dr. Votapka's Office Locations
-
1
Ctvsa27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 100, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 816-3000
-
2
Alexian Brthr Medical Center Thrc Sgy800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4005, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (708) 346-4044
-
3
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 816-3000
-
4
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates S C.4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Votapka?
He saved my life plain and simple. I had an aortic root dissection and required emergency surgery on February 10.
About Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1598750200
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Votapka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Votapka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Votapka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Votapka works at
Dr. Votapka has seen patients for Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Votapka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Votapka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Votapka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Votapka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Votapka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.