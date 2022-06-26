Overview of Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD

Dr. Timothy Votapka, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Votapka works at CTVSA in Barrington, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.