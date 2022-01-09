Overview

Dr. Timothy Wagner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amherst, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Tri-city Family Medicine - Amherst in Amherst, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.