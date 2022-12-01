Dr. Timothy Walline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Walline, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Walline, MD
Dr. Timothy Walline, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Walline works at
Dr. Walline's Office Locations
-
1
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
-
2
Independence Eye Center4741 S Arrowhead Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Prairie Village Eye Center3800 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
4
Sabates Eye Centers at University Health2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough and answered my questions.
About Dr. Timothy Walline, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114925294
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Kansas Citysch Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walline works at
Dr. Walline has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Walline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walline.
