Overview of Dr. Timothy Walter, MD

Dr. Timothy Walter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Walter works at Capitol Sleep Medicine in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.