Dr. Timothy Watson, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Watson, MD

Dr. Timothy Watson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY

Dr. Watson works at Mission Pediatrics in Riverside, CA with other offices in Perris, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Pediatrics
    6926 Brockton Ave Ste 6, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 364-0921
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Riverside Mission Pediatric Medical Group
    215 W 4th St, Perris, CA 92570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Timothy Watson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730114968
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency

