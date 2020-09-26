Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Watts, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Watts, MD
Dr. Timothy Watts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Watts' Office Locations
Timothy D Watts MD321 W Hill St Ste 4, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 574-2360
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watts is a knowledgeable doctor who really does take time to listen, and remembers my issues from year to year. He is pretty laid back, so he doesn't as much just tell you what to do, but involves you in the discussion so you end up with a program that both of you are happy with.
About Dr. Timothy Watts, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
