Dr. Timothy Weber, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Weber, MD
Dr. Timothy Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Indianapolis8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 802-2000
OrthoIndy Suite 2001801 Senate Blvd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 917-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Orthopaedic of Indianapolis BEST DOC Dr. Weber amazing Surgeon incredible professionalism and shows the empathy you will need to get through the roughest of times. Thank you Dr. Weber
About Dr. Timothy Weber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255385381
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington's Harborview Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
