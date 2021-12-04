Overview of Dr. Timothy Weber, MD

Dr. Timothy Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Weber works at OrthoIndy At St.Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.