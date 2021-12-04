See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Timothy Weber, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Weber, MD

Dr. Timothy Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Weber works at OrthoIndy At St.Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Indianapolis
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2000
  2. 2
    OrthoIndy Suite 200
    1801 Senate Blvd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 917-4361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2021
    Orthopaedic of Indianapolis BEST DOC Dr. Weber amazing Surgeon incredible professionalism and shows the empathy you will need to get through the roughest of times. Thank you Dr. Weber
    Mel — Dec 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Weber, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Weber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255385381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington's Harborview Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber works at OrthoIndy At St.Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Weber’s profile.

    Dr. Weber has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.