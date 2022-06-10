Overview of Dr. Timothy Weber, MD

Dr. Timothy Weber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Florida Urology Partners in Lutz, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.