Overview

Dr. Timothy Wei, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jiangxi College Of Chinese Med and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Wei works at East Bay Neurology in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.