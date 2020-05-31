See All Neurologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Timothy Wei, MD

Neurology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Wei, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jiangxi College Of Chinese Med and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Wei works at East Bay Neurology in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Bay Neurology
    675 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste A102, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 938-5252
    5860 Owens Dr
    5860 Owens Dr Ste 100, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 938-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Restless Leg Syndrome
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Essential Tremor
Benign Exertional Headache
Benign Sex Headache
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia
Cervical Dystonia
Cervicogenic Headache
Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Tension-Type Headache
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Cough Headache
Cranial Dystonia
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia
Drug Rebound Headache
Dystonia 15, Myoclonic
Dystonia 3, Torsion, X - Linked
Dystonia 6, Torsion
Dystonia 7, Torsion
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans, Type 1
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans, Type 2
Dystonia Plus
Dystonia With Cerebellar Atrophy
Ear Disorders
Focal Dystonia
Headaches (Shunt Related)
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypertension Headache
Icepick Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Jaw Dystonia
Juvenile-Onset Dystonia
Limb Dystonia
Lower Half Headache
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Metobolic Dystonia
Mild Headache
Multifocal Dystonia
Muscle Contraction Headache
Myelopathy
Myoclonic Dystonia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Diseases
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB)
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Traumatic Headache
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Dystonias
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Psychogenic Headache
Recurrent Headache
Renal Nutcracker Syndrome
Secondary Dystonias
Segmental Dystonia
Severe Headache
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spasticity
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subdural Hemorrhage
Tardive Dystonia
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torsion Dystonia
Torticollis
Vascular Disease
Vascular Headache
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2020
    Appreciate Dr. Wei and his amazing staff that do amazing work to get my insurance to approve the migraine meds. Shout out to the staff and the persistence. Thank you so much for all the support for this migraine sufferer.
    May 31, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Wei, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1093762825
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • University Kt
    Medical Education
    • Jiangxi College Of Chinese Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wei has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

