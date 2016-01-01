Overview of Dr. Timothy Weiner, MD

Dr. Timothy Weiner, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weiner works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.