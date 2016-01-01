See All Pediatric Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Timothy Weiner, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Weiner, MD

Dr. Timothy Weiner, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Weiner works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Timothy Weiner, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902999196
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    • U NC
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

