Overview of Dr. Timothy Weyrich, MD

Dr. Timothy Weyrich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Weyrich works at Timothy P Weyrich MD Laboratory in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.