Dr. Timothy Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Wheeler, MD
Dr. Timothy Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
-
1
Kelsey James MD Psc613 23rd St Ste 130, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-2888
- 2 2379 PO Box, Ashland, KY 41105 Directions (606) 329-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Three Rivers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
I had a very simple procedure done that turned into something more complex. Dr Wheeler explained to my family and I (after surgery) of the issues he ran into and let us know how it would affect recovery time and such. He told me he will work with me until I am ready to go back to work and only release me when I feel ready. He is an excellent doctor and I am thoroughly satisfied with the level of care I received.
About Dr. Timothy Wheeler, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609822816
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.