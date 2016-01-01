Overview of Dr. Timothy Whelan, MD

Dr. Timothy Whelan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Whelan works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.