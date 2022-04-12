Overview of Dr. Timothy Wierzbicki, MD

Dr. Timothy Wierzbicki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.