Dr. Timothy Wiess, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wiess, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Graduated In Top Third Of His Class and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network OB/Gyn9470 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 661-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor in the region! Delivered all four of my kids! Been a patient for 20 years!
About Dr. Timothy Wiess, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1710910815
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Mc
- Graduated In Top Third Of His Class
- Graduated From University With Highest Honors
