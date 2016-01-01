Overview of Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD

Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital|University of Chicago Hosps



Dr. Wilkin works at Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.