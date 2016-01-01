Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD
Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital|University of Chicago Hosps
Dr. Wilkin works at
Dr. Wilkin's Office Locations
Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS)525 East 68th Street 24th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1740334978
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital|University of Chicago Hosps
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkin.
