Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD

Urology
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from The Oregon Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Wilson works at Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7137
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Very through and professional
    Anonymous — Jan 24, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD

    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912005422
    Education & Certifications

    • L.a. County/usc Medical Center
    • University Of Southern California
    • The Oregon Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
    • Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

