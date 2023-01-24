Overview

Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from The Oregon Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.