Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.

Dr. Wingo works at Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine
    3040 N Highway 17 Ste A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 388-7667
  2. 2
    East Cooper OB/GYN
    3400 Salterbeck St Ste 100B, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 856-3262

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457363178
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palmetto Hlth Richland Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Sc Palmetto Health Richland Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Kentucky University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wingo works at Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wingo’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

