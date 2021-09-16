Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD
Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gothenburg, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wirt works at
Dr. Wirt's Office Locations
Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery, P.C.910 20th St, Gothenburg, NE 69138 Directions (800) 458-0306Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery, P.C.4108 Laramie St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 635-8388Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery1313 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-1292Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable, caring, thorough, attentive and he explained everything to me to the point I that I felt comfortable. He singlehandedly changed the course of my, post car accident, rehabilitation for my C2 cervical spine injury. I would recommend Doctor Wirt to any and all looking for an expert in spinal injuries, and who want a doctor who actually cares about their patients. I cannot say thank you enough for what Dr. Wirt has done.
About Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1992741839
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Albion College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wirt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wirt has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.