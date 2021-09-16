Overview of Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD

Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gothenburg, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wirt works at Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery in Gothenburg, NE with other offices in Cheyenne, WY and Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.