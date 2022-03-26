Dr. Timothy Witham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Witham, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Witham, MD
Dr. Timothy Witham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Witham's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins University School of Medic600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Three months prior to my 40th birthday, Dr. Witham performed a one level spinal fusion at L4/L5. The surgery was absolutely transformative. I got A+ medical care and Dr. Witham always answered my questions. I highly recommend him! I believe he is upfront and will tell you if he can help you or not.
About Dr. Timothy Witham, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841236825
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
