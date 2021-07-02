Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Wolff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wolff, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bel Aire, KS. They completed their residency with Riverside Health Systems
Dr. Wolff works at
Locations
Rock Ridge Family Medicine8010 E 53rd St N, Bel Aire, KS 67226 Directions (316) 630-8200
Rock Ridge Family Medicine9050 E 29th St N Ste 40, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 425-0445
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolff and his staff are the best! Dr. Wolff actually listens and takes time out to address all of your concerns. He has excellent bedside manners and is a very caring and compassionate Doctor. He has been our family doctor for years and years and I wouldn't trust our healthcare to anyone else!
About Dr. Timothy Wolff, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1649237587
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Health Systems
- Riverside Health System
- University Of Nebraska Lincoln
- Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
