Overview

Dr. Timothy Wollner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Wollner works at Rush River North in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.