Overview

Dr. Timothy Wong, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Dr. Wong works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Allergybone Densityinterstitial Lung Disease in Loma Linda, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Allergybone Densityinterstitial Lung Disease
    11370 Anderson St Ste 3200, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2896
  2. 2
    11360 Mountain View Ave, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-3636
  3. 3
    Loma Linda Univ. Family Medical Group Inc.
    25455 Barton Rd Ste 204B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2021
    DR. TIMOTHY WONG has just seen me today 11/12/2021. He is the best he explains everything from way way back of my health issues. I have different provider they were all good but Dr. Wong is the best of all. Thank you Dr. Wong
    Renato Chico — Nov 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Wong, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992091623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Allergybone Densityinterstitial Lung Disease in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

