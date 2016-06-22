Overview

Dr. Timothy Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES-MNSFLD in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.