Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
Medical Arts Internists Inc.480 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 526-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Wood many times while I was in Mansfield taking care of my father. Now that I have moved back to Arizona, I have to say I miss him. His office was so clean and his employees so professional. He was kind and gave me the impression I was the only patient there. I never felt rushed. At that time, I had no insurance, so he would give me freely of some of the samples he had in the office. What a wonderful man!
About Dr. Timothy Wood, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205814712
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
