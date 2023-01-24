Dr. Timothy Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wright, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Tri County Pain Consultants26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 260, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 735-8272Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital7575 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (248) 735-8272
Michigan Pain Institute at St Joseph Mercy5333 McAuley Dr Rm 1000, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
able to calm the spinal pain source with injections he is great
About Dr. Timothy Wright, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1942267661
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- Olivet Nazarene University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
