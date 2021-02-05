See All Vascular Surgeons in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Timothy Wu, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (103)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Timothy Wu, MD

Dr. Timothy Wu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste N2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care - Vascular Surgery
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aberrant Subclavian Artery Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Color Doppler Flow Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Ischemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Feb 05, 2021
    Dr. Wu is extremely competent, has excellent bed side manner and truly very compassionate and cares about his patients. Great results too.
    — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Wu, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    Male
    1619179686
    Education & Certifications

    University of Chicago Medical Center
    Staten Island University Hospital
    University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
    Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

