Dr. Timothy Yates, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Yates, MD
Dr. Timothy Yates, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Yates works at
Dr. Yates' Office Locations
Palm Vascular Center Broward3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 315-2000
Palm Vascular Center Delray Beach4800 Linton Blvd Ste E301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 921-0380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CLI Vascular Specialists2580 Metrocentre Blvd Ste 3, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 594-1849
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Having just completed my second procedure - very successful - at the magical hands of Dr. Yates I feel compelled to write this review. Dr. Yates is without question fantastic at what he does. the office staff from start to finish are great. Palm Vascular Center is as comfortable as can be if you need to have a vascular procedure. Nobody likes to have surgery whether major or minor but I'm writing this review because the results of my two procedures were great and I just want people to know if you choose Dr. Yates, like Allstate, you're in good hands.
About Dr. Timothy Yates, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Miami Cardiac And Vascular Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yates speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.