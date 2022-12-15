See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Timothy Yates, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Yates, MD

Dr. Timothy Yates, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Yates works at Palm Vascular Centers in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Vascular Center Broward
    3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 315-2000
  2. 2
    Palm Vascular Center Delray Beach
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste E301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 921-0380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    CLI Vascular Specialists
    2580 Metrocentre Blvd Ste 3, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 594-1849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Having just completed my second procedure - very successful - at the magical hands of Dr. Yates I feel compelled to write this review. Dr. Yates is without question fantastic at what he does. the office staff from start to finish are great. Palm Vascular Center is as comfortable as can be if you need to have a vascular procedure. Nobody likes to have surgery whether major or minor but I'm writing this review because the results of my two procedures were great and I just want people to know if you choose Dr. Yates, like Allstate, you're in good hands.
    RICHARD GURIAN — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Yates, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Yates, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437403193
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Cardiac And Vascular Institute
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
