Overview of Dr. Timothy Yates, MD

Dr. Timothy Yates, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Yates works at Palm Vascular Centers in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.