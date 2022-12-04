Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Zisman works at
Locations
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zisman?
I have been dr Zisman’s patient for many years. Originally at UW and now at VM. He is patient, caring and always giving me the best care. I have had Crohn’s for 30 years and I feel incredibly lucky to be in his care. He is up on all the latest medications and treatments for me. I would recommend 10/10
About Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1427213461
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zisman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisman works at
Dr. Zisman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.