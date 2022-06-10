Dr. Timur Urakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timur Urakov, MD
Overview of Dr. Timur Urakov, MD
Dr. Timur Urakov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Urakov works at
Dr. Urakov's Office Locations
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Urakov is an amazing surgeon! He is a genuinely nice guy. He has great bedside manner! His follow up for post surgery is outstanding! l’ve not had such a positive experience with another physician.
About Dr. Timur Urakov, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Russian
- 1295090488
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urakov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urakov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urakov has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urakov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urakov speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Urakov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urakov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.