Overview of Dr. Tin Quach, DPM

Dr. Tin Quach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Quach works at Foot Center McAllen/Weslaco PLLC in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.