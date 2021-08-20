See All Podiatrists in Weslaco, TX
Dr. Tin Quach, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tin Quach, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (93)
Map Pin Small Weslaco, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tin Quach, DPM

Dr. Tin Quach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Quach works at Foot Center McAllen/Weslaco PLLC in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Quach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Center Weslaco
    1015 S Utah Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 969-1063
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Foot Center
    107 W 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 969-1063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quach?

    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr.Quach is great,had surgery was ready to go in less than 2 months all in all very great doctor. Would highly recommend.
    Guadalupe Alvarado — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tin Quach, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tin Quach, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quach to family and friends

    Dr. Quach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tin Quach, DPM.

    About Dr. Tin Quach, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish, Swedish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851385488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tin Quach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quach works at Foot Center McAllen/Weslaco PLLC in Weslaco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quach’s profile.

    Dr. Quach has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Quach speaks French, Spanish, Swedish and Vietnamese.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Quach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tin Quach, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.