Dr. Tin Quach, DPM
Dr. Tin Quach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Quach's Office Locations
Foot Center Weslaco1015 S Utah Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-1063Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot Center107 W 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-1063
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Quach is great,had surgery was ready to go in less than 2 months all in all very great doctor. Would highly recommend.
- Podiatry
- English, French, Spanish, Swedish and Vietnamese
- 1851385488
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quach has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quach speaks French, Spanish, Swedish and Vietnamese.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Quach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.
