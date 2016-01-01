Overview

Dr. Tin Wong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Kaiser Permanente Ontario Vineyard Medical Offices 8 in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.