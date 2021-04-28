Dr. Chaalan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tina Chaalan, MD
Dr. Tina Chaalan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI.
Dearborn Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PC25080 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 730-8880
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Going to my first visit with Dr. Chaalan I was very nervous, just because I had built a rapport with the other doctors in the practice. I had no need to be nervous. Dr. Chaalan is super friendly and helpful. Explains everything very clearly and makes sure that you understand everything. I would highly recommend going to see Dr. Chaalan.
- English, Arabic
Dr. Chaalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaalan has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaalan speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.