Dr. Tina Dhillon-Ashley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Dhillon-Ashley works at OB Laborist in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.