Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias-Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD
Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Elias-Todd works at
Dr. Elias-Todd's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd Fl 4SE, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias-Todd?
She takes all the time you need to answer questions and explain anythng.
About Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841222387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias-Todd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias-Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias-Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias-Todd works at
Dr. Elias-Todd has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias-Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elias-Todd speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias-Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias-Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias-Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias-Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.