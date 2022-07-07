Overview of Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD

Dr. Tina Elias-Todd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Elias-Todd works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.