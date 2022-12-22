Dr. Tina Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Elkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tina Elkins, MD
Dr. Tina Elkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Elkins works at
Dr. Elkins' Office Locations
-
1
UT Health East Texas Otolaryngology1701 S Palestine St Ste B, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 676-3316
-
2
Athens ENT & Allergy Center123 Medical Dr Ste A, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy to have found her, she was my last resort. Wish she had been the first. I had been to several doctors with no answers. Dr. Elkins took her time to listen to my symptoms. She knew exactly what I was facing. She took the time and effort to study my symptoms, then recommended steps to help me during a Larynga spasm. She prescribed a medication that has definitely helped. She has a very outgoing personality, and easy to talk to. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tina Elkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013067982
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas, Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
