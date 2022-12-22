Overview of Dr. Tina Elkins, MD

Dr. Tina Elkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Elkins works at UT Health East Texas - Athens ENT in Athens, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.