Overview of Dr. Tina King, MD

Dr. Tina King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. King works at Inova Medical Group OBGYN - Annandale in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.