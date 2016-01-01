See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD

Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Firouzbakht works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Firouzbakht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology
    2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Lsuhsc Shreveport
    1501 Kings Hwy Rm K5, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Disorders
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Ankle Disorders
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891115846
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firouzbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Firouzbakht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Firouzbakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Firouzbakht works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Firouzbakht’s profile.

    Dr. Firouzbakht has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firouzbakht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firouzbakht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firouzbakht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

