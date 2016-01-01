Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firouzbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD
Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shreveport, LA.

Dr. Firouzbakht's Office Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy Rm K5, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1891115846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firouzbakht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firouzbakht accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
