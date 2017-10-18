Dr. Tina Funt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Funt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Funt, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Funt works at
Locations
Dermatology229 7th St, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Ten stars! Best Dermatologist. Best experience. Immaculate office. Great parking. Dr Funt is "hands on"-- other Dermatologists stand at a distance. Dr. Funt gets "up close and personal". Her diagnostic ability impeccable. She takes her time to ensure all questions are answered. Her biopsies are painless and quick! It's rare to find the perfect Doctor with such a vibrant personality. Her Nurse Lori is incredible and as concerned as Dr Funt about patients and their needs- True professionals!!!!
About Dr. Tina Funt, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750355434
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
