Dr. Tina Gresham, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (13)
36 years of experience
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tina Gresham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.

Dr. Gresham works at Gresham Cardiology & Welless Ctr of Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gresham Cardiology & Welless Ctr of Murfreesboro
    Gresham Cardiology & Welless Ctr of Murfreesboro
745 S Church St Ste 501, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 295-2411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2019
    Dr. Gresham is the best cardiologist hands down! I had gone to 2 cardiologist and a rheumatologist regarding my long standing chronic chest pains before seeing her, and she figured out the problem in the FIRST visit. She had reviewed my medical records and had her nurse do an extensive history, that they discussed before she came in to see me. She then spoke to me about my history again, making sure that the information was correct. She then gave me a diagnosis that she suspected and it turned out to be true. It was something rare and hard to diagnose, but she figured it out. I am so blessed to have her as a doctor, even more so because she listens.
    About Dr. Tina Gresham, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972573038
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gresham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gresham works at Gresham Cardiology & Welless Ctr of Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gresham’s profile.

    Dr. Gresham has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gresham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gresham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gresham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gresham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gresham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

