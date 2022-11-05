Dr. Tina Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tina Han, MD
Dr. Tina Han, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois601 W Golf Rd Ste 105, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 439-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr. Han gave me a detailed & complete insights on how to deal with my current health issues concentrating on her line of expertise.
About Dr. Tina Han, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Korean
- 1336141126
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.