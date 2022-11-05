See All Nephrologists in Mount Prospect, IL
Dr. Tina Han, MD

Nephrology
4.9 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tina Han, MD

Dr. Tina Han, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Han works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois
    601 W Golf Rd Ste 105, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 439-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Han gave me a detailed & complete insights on how to deal with my current health issues concentrating on her line of expertise.
    — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tina Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336141126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Mount Prospect, IL. View the full address on Dr. Han’s profile.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

