Dr. Tina He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tina He, MD
Dr. Tina He, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. He works at
Dr. He's Office Locations
-
1
James Li MD Pllc128 Mott St Ste 608, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8399
- 2 139 Centre St Ste 203, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 202-0680
-
3
New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Faculty Practice310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 343-8399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. He?
I saw Dr He for ENT issue. She did an endoscope to see if there was any problem within my nasal area. The scoping was discomfort at first but after she told me to relax and breathe through the nose I didn't feel any discomfort anymore. She took her time to explain my concerns. Definitely would recommend my family to come see her.
About Dr. Tina He, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831134717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. He works at
Dr. He has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. He on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. He speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.